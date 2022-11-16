Black Stars coach Otto Addo says he enjoyed working with Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars coach Otto Addo said that he enjoyed working with his predecessor Milovan Rajevac.

Addo was Rajevac's assistant coach before the Serbian coach was fired in the aftermath of Ghana's disastrous 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Cameroon.

The former Ghana international was unavailable for the AFCON because Dortmund, where he works as a trainer scout, refused to release him.

Black Stars were eliminated at the group stage, after earning one point against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Rajevac was sacked after the tournament, with Addo appointed as interim coach for the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

Addo masterminded victory over the Super Eagles to secure qualification to Qatar, and he was confirmed as permanent coach.

"I had mixed feelings because I’d already worked alongside coach Milovan Rajevac. I think he did a good job. I was happy to work with him and we got on well. It was a shame to miss out on the Africa Cup of Nations," he told FIFA.

"I was sad not to be able to continue working with him, but now I’m obviously happy to be on the touchline for Ghana. It’s an honour for me and I’ll always try to do my best, just like I did when I was a player."

Addo will lead Ghana into their Group H opener against Portugal on November 24 before they face South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana have opened camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.