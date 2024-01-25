Black Stars coach search: GFA names five-man committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formed a five-man committee to find a new coach for the Black Stars after Chris Hughton was dismissed earlier this week following Ghana's failure to reach the knockout stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, includes prominent football stakeholders from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and retired members of the Ghanaian football community.

The committee members include Lawyer Ace Ankomah, sports psychologist Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Black Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti, and Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, William Caesar Katey. They will report directly to Vice President Addo on matters related to finding a suitable replacement for Hughton.

The decision to form a committee comes after Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, where they failed to win any of their three Group B games. The team lost 1-2 to Cape Verde and drew 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique.

The new head coach of the Black Stars must meet specific criteria, including being a disciplinarian and an adept tactician with over 15 years of coaching experience. Additionally, the coach must be a proven winner, capable of leading the team to success in future tournaments.

Time is of the essence, as the GFA aims to name the new head coach within the next three weeks. This timeline allows the new coach to prepare the team for the upcoming international football window in March.

The appointment of a new head coach is seen as a crucial step in rebuilding the Black Stars and restoring their reputation as one of Africa's top football teams.