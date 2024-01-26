Black Stars coach search: Kwesi Nyantakyi sends important message to Ghana FA

Former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged the current administration not to focus solely on big names as they embark on the search for Ghana's next coach.

This advice comes as the country's football governing body recently announced a five-member committee tasked with finding a replacement for Chris Hughton.

Following Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the search for a new head coach became imperative. Nyantakyi emphasised the importance of considering talent over high-profile names in the coaching world to avoid a recurrence of bringing in recycled coaches.

"If we look at big names only, we will bring the same recycled people (coaches) here, and at the end of four years, we will be back to square one," Nyantakyi conveyed in an interview with GTV Sports Plus.

The search committee, chaired by Ghana Football Association Vice President Mark Addo, includes Legal Practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah as Vice Chairman. Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education at the GFA, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti, and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, are also members of the committee.

Nyantakyi's advice underscores the importance of identifying fresh talent and innovative coaching approaches for the national team as Ghana aims to rebuild and progress in future tournaments in contrast with one of the major criteria announced to guide the selection - 15+ years of experience in coaching.