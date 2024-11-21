Black Stars: Coaches are sometimes sacrificed to shield the face of the team – Didi Dramani

Former Ghana assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani believes that coaches of the Black Stars are often sacrificed to cover up a bigger mess within the team.

He made these remarks in the wake of calls for Otto Addo to be dismissed as head coach of the Black Stars after he failed to qualify the team for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years.

Ghana finished bottom of their group without winning a game in the AFCON Qualifiers, which is the first time in history.

“Sacking coaches is never the best solution, even though it’s a common practice in football,” Dramani told Ghanasportspage.com.

“Sometimes, coaches are sacrificed to shield the image of the team, but often, it’s the players who didn’t meet expectations, and that’s not the coach’s fault.

“Results matter, but sometimes progress is not immediately visible. Bringing in a new coach isn’t the solution.”

The Ghana Football Association is set to make a final decision on Otto Addo’s future on November 27, 2024, after a deadlock in Wednesday’s review meeting.

The Executive Council failed to reach a consensus on whether or not to part ways with the coach.