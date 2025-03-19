'Black Stars coaching staff charged to instill winning mentality in players' - Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged the Black Stars’ technical team to develop a strong winning mindset in the squad following a string of poor performances.

Ghana’s senior national team has struggled in recent months, failing to win any of their last six matches in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. This resulted in their failure to qualify for the tournament for the first time in two decades.

In response to the team’s struggles, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointed Winfried Anton Schafer as Technical Advisor, Sports Psychologist Kris Perquy, and Desmond Ofei as assistant coach to support head coach Otto Addo.

Speaking in Parliament, Adams emphasized the need to restore confidence and pride in the team.

"Beyond the tactics and selection, the technical team is tasked with instilling a winning mentality in our players," Adams said.

"We must restore pride in the Black Stars jersey and ensure that our national team, once again, becomes a force to be reckoned with in Africa and global football."

The Black Stars will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before facing Madagascar in Morocco on March 24 in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.