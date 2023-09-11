Black Stars continue preparations for friendly against Liberia

Black Stars have been hard at work in training at the Accra Sports Stadium in anticipation of their upcoming international friendly against Liberia, scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Chris Hughton's squad recently secured their spot in next January's Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire with a remarkable comeback victory over the Central African Republic, winning 2-1.

They now aim to use this friendly match as part of their preparations for future competitions, including the FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to kick off in November this year.

The team consists of 25 players who are currently in camp, with Hamidu Abdul Fatawu of Medeama SC stepping in to replace the injured Baba Abdul Rahman. Additionally, winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has received a late call-up to the squad, giving him the opportunity to earn another cap for the national team in place of Joseph Painstil.

The friendly fixture against Liberia is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff at the Accra Sports Stadium, and it provides a valuable opportunity for the Black Stars to fine-tune their skills and teamwork as they prepare for the challenges ahead in international football.