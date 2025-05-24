Black Stars could be without key players ahead of Unity Cup due to injuries - Dr Randy Abbey

Black Stars Management Committee chairman, Dr Randy Abbey, has hinted that the team could be without key players for the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Ghana will come up against West African rivals, Nigeria, in a semifinal game on May 28 in the four-nation tournament, with the winner taking on Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobego in the finals on May 31 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

However, in an interview with 3Sports, Dr. Abbey revealed that the team may be forced to do without a number of its top talents.

“There are quite a number of players who are injured. There are a few players who are also engaged in qualifying games for Europe, and so their clubs won’t release them. Mind you, this period is outside the FIFA free period,” he said.

He further revealed that in addition to those unavailable due to club commitments, several injured players can’t participate.

“And so, for those whose leagues will still be in session, and they are still in contention, they might not be available, plus the injured players,” he added.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to officially open camp on Sunday, May 25, in Accra. The upcoming games form part of Black Stars' preparations for their upcoming game against Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.