Black Stars' decision for closed-door training explained by GFA

The recent decision to conduct Black Stars training sessions behind closed doors has stirred some controversy, prompting explanations from Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.

The directive, according to Twum, was made by the Black Stars' technical team, led by head coach Chris Hughton.

The move has faced criticism, particularly after the Black Stars held their first closed-door training session on Tuesday in Kumasi in preparation for Friday's match against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite the backlash, Black Stars are set to continue training behind closed doors on Wednesday, with the final session scheduled for Thursday ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Twum clarified the decision, stating, "The fans watching training doesn't affect me. I don't think I will have issues with a directive, but before we go camping, the technical team, headed by Chris Hughton, proposed this. This is not a new thing. The technical team submits their proposal to the management committee for further discussion."

He emphasised that the proposal brought forth by the technical team outlined that the first two days of training would be conducted behind closed doors. According to Twum, accepting or rejecting such proposals is part of the regular process within the team's management.

"When you don't accept their proposal and something happens, they will say I wanted to do this and you said no, now this has happened. So it is the sole prerogative of the technical team. As far as that directive is concerned, they feel that yesterday's training and today's training, they don't want fans to be there. However, tomorrow's training session will be open to fans," Twum explained.

The decision seems to be a strategic choice by the technical team to focus on specific aspects of training without distractions during the initial days, with the intent to engage fans in the later stages of preparation.

Black Stars after facing Madagascar will travel to Moroni for their second qualifying match against Comoros.

The aim is top top the group, which also feature Mali, Chad and Central African Republic to secure automatic qualification to the 2026 tournament.