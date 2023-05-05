Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku attracts interest from Besiktas

Besiktas are interested in signing Racing Club Strasbourg center defender Alexander Djiku, who is scheduled to leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

Djiku has been a regular for Strasbourg since coming from SM Caen in 2019, but he could play elsewhere next season.

The 28-year-old has also taken on leadership duties, including that of deputy captain of the squad, which led the team on multiple occasions last season in the absence of its designated captain.

Following his outstanding form, the defender was on the verge of joining Spanish club Sevilla in January, but Strasbourg rejected an offer that was deemed insufficient to match Djiku's asking price.

He has now held preliminary negotiations with Besiktas management, who traveled to France to engage him about a possible summer transfer.

Trabzonspor and TSG Hoffenheim are also interested in the Black Stars defender but are yet to make any official contact.

Djiku has appeared in 29 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg this season, scoring one goal and assisting on another.