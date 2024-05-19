Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku sees red as Fenerbahce triumph over Galatasaray

Ghana international Alexander Djiku was sent off early on Sunday as Fenerbahce secured a crucial away victory against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Stars defender received his marching orders before halftime in the week 37 clash at RAMS Park.

Djiku, who accumulated two yellow cards, was sent off just 21 minutes into the game by the center referee. His first booking came in the 12th minute, followed by a second caution in the 21st minute, leading to a red card.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Fenerbahce managed to snatch a victory against Galatasaray. Turkey international Caglar SÃ¶yÃ¼ncÃ¼ emerged as the hero, netting the match-winner in the 71st minute to close the gap in the title race. Fenerbahce are now just three points behind league leaders Galatasaray with one game remaining in the campaign.

Djiku is expected to miss Fenerbahce's final league game of the season against Istanbulspor next weekend.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian defender has made 24 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Djiku is anticipated to be named in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualification games against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.