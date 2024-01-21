Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu completes €11 million transfer to Stade Rennais

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has successfully completed a transfer to Stade Rennais FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

This move comes after an agreement was reached between his former club, Clermont Foot, and Stade Rennais.

The deal, worth around â‚¬11 million plus bonuses, is the result of Rennais' persistent efforts, as they submitted their fourth bid after the initial three were rejected by Clermont Foot.

The official announcement of the transfer is expected to be made soon, after the conclusion of the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Ghana international, a versatile defender aged 23 has already reached a personal agreement with Stade Rennais.

The final formalities will be completed once he returns from the ongoing AFCON.

Seidu has had an impressive season, making 14 appearances in Ligue 1 and contributing an assist.

Although he has not played for the Black Stars at the AFCON yet, he hopes to secure a starting position against the Mambas of Mozambique on January 22, 2024.

This move to Rennais is a significant milestone in Seidu's growing football career.