Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu shares strategies to overcome height disadvantage in defense

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has shed light on how he effectively navigates his relatively shorter stature (1.73 m) as a defender, showcasing versatility by excelling in various defensive positions.

Despite his height, Seidu has played as a right-back, left-back, and central defender, employing strategic techniques to overcome challenges posed by taller opponents.

In an interview with Ligue 1, Seidu revealed some of the tricks he uses to ensure his height does not work against him on the field. He emphasised the importance of adapting his approach when facing taller players, particularly in aerial duels.

"Firstly, at the academy, I was trained as a central defender. When I play against a taller player, like Steve Mounié, who is very good in the air, I know that if he jumps, he'll win the duel," Seidu explained.

To counteract this disadvantage, Seidu employs clever tactics during aerial challenges. He stated, "So, what I do is when he jumps, I push him a little to unbalance him, or if I see that I can get to the ball faster, I pass in front of him and jump before."

These strategic maneuvers allow Seidu to leverage his quick decision-making and agility to gain an advantage in aerial duels, showcasing his ability to outmaneuver taller opponents. Known for his aggression and tenacity on the field, Seidu's adaptability and resilience have made him a key player for Clermont Foot in the French league.

Seidu recently returned from a red card suspension to contribute to Clermont Foot's goalless draw against Lille, further emphasising his importance to the team's defensive efforts.