Black Stars defender Dennis Odoi reveals how long it took for him to make Ghana bow

Belgium-born Ghana right-back Dennis Odoi has finally opened up on his nationality switch.

The Club Brugge defender made his Ghana debut in March in the World Cup playoff against Nigeria, helping the Black Stars return to the global stage after edging the Super Eagles.

Odoi, who impressed in the two-legged duel, revealed it took him four years to complete his switch and it came at a point where he nearly gave up.

“I didn’t expect to be here. The process took a very long time for me to get everything sorted. I think you talk about three to four years," he told New Frame.

“After the last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), I didn’t get called up, so I thought it was over. I said, maybe I’m too old. Maybe they don’t want me. But then it turned out that not all my papers were done.”

The 33-year-old, who played once for the Belgium national team in a friendly against Montenegro, added he did not hesitate when he had a call from the Ghana Football Association for the Nigeria game.

“And I was like, okay, if it’s done, then I’ll come," he added.

Dennis Odoi has the chance of seeing his World Cup dreams come true later this year when he lines up with the Black Stars in Qatar.