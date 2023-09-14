Black Stars defender expresses support for Kotoko ahead of new Ghana Premier League season

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has voiced his strong support for Asante Kotoko as the new Ghana Premier League season starts this weekend.

Seidu, who was born in Kumasi, the home city of Asante Kotoko, shared his allegiance to the club and encouraged fans to back their favourite teams in the upcoming season.

Speaking in an endorsement for the league, Seidu emphasised the importance of supporting the league, describing it as "our own."

He urged Ghanaians to actively engage with and contribute to the growth and enjoyment of the league.

"The Ghana Premier League will start very soon, and so, I will entreat Ghanaians to support the league. It's our own; let's make it better and enjoy it. I was born and bred in Kumasi, so I always support Asante Kotoko. Let's go, Kotoko all the way," Seidu enthusiastically declared.

Kotoko, one of the most popular and successful clubs in Ghana, had a challenging previous season that saw them finish in fourth place.

However, with the return of coach Prosper Ogum and the addition of several new players, the club are optimistic about their prospects.

They will start their campaign at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi against newly promoted Heart of Lions.