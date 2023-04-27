Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo named Man of The Match after scoring winner over Elche

Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo was named the Man of The Match in Celta Vigo's win over Elche in the Spanish La Liga on Wednesday after scoring the only goal for his side.

The Sky Blues had lost their previous two games and were desperate to bounce back to winning ways. However, Elche who currently sit bottom of the league gave Celta Vigo a run for their money.

With the game on the verge of a draw, Aidoo leaped to head home a cross from Argentinian midfielder Franco Cervi in the 90th minute, giving his team a well-deserved victory after dominating the whole second half.

Prior to the goal the center-back was spot on with his defensive duties as he commanded a backline that prevented Elche from creating meaningful chances.

The win brought to an end a four-game winless run having drawn two and lost two in their previous games. They are now 12th with 39 points after 31 games.

Aidoo has now scored three goals for Celta Vigo in 30 La Liga matches.