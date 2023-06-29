Black Stars defender Patrick Kpozo joins Banik Ostrava in Czech Republic

Black Stars left-back Patrick Kpozo has signed a two-year deal with Czech Republic club Banik Ostrava.

The 25-year-old spent only 18 months with Moldovan powerhouse Sheriff Tiraspor where he impressed enough to win a national team call-up having joined from Swedish club Ostersund in January 2022.

Kpozo made 25 games in all competitions for Sheriff Tiraspor, helping them win their eighth consecutive League title and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They also defended the Moldovan Cup completing a domestic double.

In March, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton invited the former AIK Athens player to play in Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, he rather made his debut against Madagascar a few weeks ago earning applause for a spirited performance despite the team's failure to win.

Kpozo takes a difficult challenge as he is expected to improve the defence of Banik Ostrava which narrowly escaped relegation last season after finishing 12th in the regular season.