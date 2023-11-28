Black Stars defender recounts near-death experience in street fight

Ghanaian footballer Alidu Seidu has shared a harrowing experience from his past, revealing a traumatic incident where he was hit with a machete during a street fight.

Seidu, who once led a life as a bandit on the streets of Kumasi, opened up about his challenging upbringing.

Describing his involvement in street fights, Seidu admitted, "I was also a bit of a bandit. I fought wherever I could. I hit people or people hit me. As I went out all the time, I copied other people's characters; the older ones taught me how to become a bad guy."

The Black Stars defender vividly recounted the intense neighbourhood rivalries, where fights often involved machetes.

However, a turning point in his life came when he faced a life-threatening situation during one of these street fights.

"One day, I was hit with a machete, but I was lucky, I didn't die. I spent three months in the hospital," Seidu revealed.

Despite the challenges, Seidu considers himself fortunate to have survived. The near-death experience became a catalyst for positive change in his life. Emphasising this transformation, he stated, "Today, fortunately, I left this bandit side, and I am a football player!"

Alidu Seidu's life took a positive turn when he was scouted by an agency and subsequently enrolled in a football academy.

His journey eventually led him to France, where he joined the prestigious Ligue 1 side, Clermont Foot.

Seidu has made 10 appearances for Ghana since his debut in October 2022. He featured twice in Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar.