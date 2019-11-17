GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Black Stars depart for Sao Tome and Principe ahead of Monday's AFCON qualifier

Published on: 17 November 2019

Black Stars have left Ghana for Sao Tome and Principe ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match.

The team left the country on Sunday afternoon and are expected to arrive in the capital Sao Tome in the evening to continue preparations for the match.

Black Stars play Sao Tome and Principe on Monday afternoon. Kickoff 1 pm local time.

This will be Kwesi Appiah's side second match of the qualifiers and they will be hoping for another victory.

Black Stars made a winning start in the qualifiers as they beat South Africa 2-0 in Cape Coast on Thursday.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments