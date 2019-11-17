Black Stars depart for Sao Tome and Principe ahead of Monday's AFCON qualifier

Black Stars have left Ghana for Sao Tome and Principe ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match.

The team left the country on Sunday afternoon and are expected to arrive in the capital Sao Tome in the evening to continue preparations for the match.

Off we go.....the Black Stars boarding their flight to São Tomé.#AFCON2021Q #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/efLiuJKpRS — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 17, 2019

Black Stars play Sao Tome and Principe on Monday afternoon. Kickoff 1 pm local time.

This will be Kwesi Appiah's side second match of the qualifiers and they will be hoping for another victory.

Black Stars made a winning start in the qualifiers as they beat South Africa 2-0 in Cape Coast on Thursday.