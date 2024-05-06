Black Stars deputy coach John Paintsil scouts Ghana Premier League clash for talent

Black Stars deputy coach, John Paintsil, made his way to Kumasi on Sunday to observe the Ghana Premier League showdown between Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Paintsil's presence at the game signifies the ongoing quest for players who exhibit the qualities and attributes required to potentially join the senior men's national team, the Black Stars.

Accompanying him was Ghana U20 head coach, Desmond Ofei, who shared a similar objective of identifying talents for the youth team's development.

This isn't the first time Paintsil has scouted matches; he has previously attended encounters such as Kotoko versus Samartex in Kumasi, Kotoko versus Dreams FC in Dawu, and Nsoatreman versus Bofoakwa Tano in Nsoatre. Additionally, he was present at the clash between Hearts of Oak and Karela FC in Accra.

These efforts exemplify the dedication of the Black Stars Technical team, led by Coach Otto Addo, to thoroughly assess players across different regions and teams throughout Ghana.

With preparations underway for the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, Paintsil's diligent scouting efforts highlight the team's commitment to assembling a formidable squad capable of meeting the expectations of Ghanaians and restoring the Black Stars' prominence in African and global football.