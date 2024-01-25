Black Stars deserve better – Majeed Ashimeru apologises to Ghanaians

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has extended a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians in the aftermath of the Black Stars' underwhelming performance at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Despite being a standout performer for the team, Ashimeru couldn't prevent Ghana from exiting the competition in the group stages, securing only two draws and suffering a defeat.

Black Stars suffered a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, drew with Egypt, and experienced a bizarre turn of events in their must-win game against Mozambique. They surrendered a two-goal lead in the last three minutes of added time.

In a sincere message, Ashimeru expressed his dedication to enhancing the team's prospects and bringing joy to their loyal fan base.

He acknowledged the commitment and passion of the supporters who have continued to stand by the team despite recent struggles.

"Representing Ghana is a childhood dream that motivates me to give my best. I'm committed to bringing joy to our fans and elevating Ghana's standing in the world. The Black Stars deserve better, and we're determined to correct our course. A heartfelt thank you to YOU, our incredible fans, for standing by us with unwavering support and prayers. May God bless and protect each one of us," he wrote on Twitter.