'Black Stars dream is my top goal' – Slovenia-based Abdul Rashid Fuseini

Slovenia-based midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini says earning a call-up to Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, remains the pinnacle of his football ambitions.

The 21-year-old, who once represented Ghana at the U17 level alongside Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Uzair Alhassan during the 2018 WAFU tournament in Niger, insists he is determined to make the step up to the senior team.

“Right now, that's my main goalâ€¦ to play for the Black Stars,” Fuseini told Joy Sports. “Because if you have a Black Star stamp on your profile on Transfermarkt, it's something you look at and feel happy.”

His route to the professional game has been anything but traditional.

Identified by Accra-based Shooting Stars during a national U15 camp in Tamale, Fuseini earned trial opportunities at clubs including Manchester United, Sheffield United, Wolves and Brentford.

However, he was unable to secure a contract at the time due to age eligibility issues.

Despite those early setbacks, he continued to pursue his dream, eventually signing with Serbian outfit Backa Topola.

He later moved to Slovenian second-tier side NK Tabor in 2023, where he has featured for the past two seasons.