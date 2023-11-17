Black Stars duo Kudus and Partey miss out on CAF Player of the Year shortlist despite stellar performances

The final shortlist for the prestigious Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year was unveiled on Thursday, revealing the notable absence of two prominent Ghana players, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

Despite their remarkable contributions in various competitions, both Kudus and Partey failed to secure a spot among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious award.

Thomas Partey, known for his crucial role in Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup and his impactful performances with Arsenal in the 2022/23 Premier League season, did not make it to CAF's final selection.

Similarly, Mohammed Kudus, who enjoyed a stellar season with Dutch giants Ajax, accumulating an impressive record of 18 goals and 7 assists in 42 appearances, fell short of earning a spot in the coveted shortlist.

The top 10 shortlist includes four players from Morocco, Mohammed Salah, Victor Osimhen and Sadio Mane among others. The winner of the CAF Player of the Year award will be determined through a voting process involving the CAF Technical Committee, head coaches, captains of member associations, clubs participating in the group stage of CAF's interclub competitions, and media professionals.

Here are the 10 finalists for the prestigious award