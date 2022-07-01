Black Stars duo Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana visit French Ambassador

Ghanaian youngsters Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana paid a courtesy call on the French Ambassador Anne Sophie on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The Black Stars duo visited Her Excellency Madam Anne Sophie at her offices in Accra as they discussed several matters with regards to football.

Sulemana, who plays for Stade Rennais in France, took the opportunity to talk about his career in her country as well as those of his compatriots in Ligue 1.

Other Ghanaian players in France include Abdul Samed Salis as well as Alidu Seidu.

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana are the rising stars of African football with the latter earning nomination for CAF's young player of the year award.

Meanwhile, Kudus is hoping to brush aside the injury problems he faced last season as he eyes a better campaign with Ajax in the upcoming campaign.

Both players will be leaving for their respective clubs in the coming days for pre-season.