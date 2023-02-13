Black Stars: Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston lauds Chris Hughton’s appointment

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston is delighted with the appointment of Chris Hughton as the Black Stars coach and says the team will benefit enormously from his coaching methods.

The Ghana FA announced the appointment of the former Republic of Ireland international as the new trainer for the team.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United manager takes over from Otto Addo who resigned from the position after Ghana’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Hughton who was then part of the technical team served in the position of technical advisor.

The 64-year-old will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

However, Kingston, who featured 41 times for the country and scored six times believes the former Brighton boss is a solid gaffer.

According to him, the Black Stars will benefit from the experience of Hughton due to his knowledge of the modern trend of football.

"The appointment of Chris Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars is solid," he told Joy News in an interview.

"Chris Hughton brings experience and he understands the modern trend of football," he added.

He is expected to name his Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader against Angola scheduled to come in March in the coming days.