Black Stars expected to start training in Kumasi today

Ghana are expected to begin training today (Monday) ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The four-time Africa champions will host Sierra Leone at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 11 before travelling to Free Town for the second leg four days later.

After matchday two in Group F, all four teams boast of three points each with an equal chance of qualifying to the finals.

Appiah has called up a 23-man squad as the Black Stars look to bounce back from the 1-0 shock defeat to Kenya a fortnight ago.

However, John Boye and Lawrence will be missing the start of the training due to club commitment.

The duo are expected to arrive on Wednesday with both players due to face each other in the French Ligue 2 when Sochaux face off against FC Metz on Monday night.

Full Squad to face Leone Stars;

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders : Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Bernard Mensah (Kayserispor, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forwards : Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)