Black Stars eye more diaspora talent, says coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says Ghana will continue to explore opportunities to recruit players of Ghanaian descent from the diaspora.

Speaking ahead of the Unity Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago, Addo stated that the national team’s talent pool includes players based in Europe, America, and other parts of the world.

“We are always scouting and have a strong database. The door is open to every Ghanaian, no matter where they were born,” he said.

Addo pointed to recent success stories like Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, and Alexander Djiku as examples of players who have committed to Ghana and are contributing to the team’s growth.

He believes more players will be willing to join the Black Stars if the team performs well consistently. “Winning makes a big difference. When players see the team doing well, they want to be part of it,” he noted.

The coach added that the technical team regularly monitors leagues abroad and maintains contact with potential targets. “If a player has the quality, the mindset, and Ghanaian roots, we are interested,” he said.