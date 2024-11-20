Black Stars failure to qualify for 2025 AFCON a big blow - Ibrahim Tanko

Former Ghana international, Ibrahim Tanko has described Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as a big blow.

The four-time African champions will for the first time in 20 years not compete at the continent's most prestigious tournament.

Ghana finished at the bottom of Group F without a win, having recorded three draws and three defeats.

In the final two games, the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda before a 2-1 defeat against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"It is very bitter for us and also a big blow for Ghana football because this is the first time in over 20 years that we are not qualifying for the competition," Tanko told Flashscore.

"It is not good for us the former players as well as the Ghana Football Association. We definitely going to feel it.

"In terms of players, we have them. For these games (vs Angola & Niger), some players did not come yet we still had a very good squad to compete.

"Qualification for tournaments have always been easy for Ghana except for this one. The GFA needs to sit down and analyze what is happening, there is no tournament that we have not gone past the group stage, but in recent times, we have not come out from the group stage."

Despite his disappointment, the former Borussia Dortmund star acknowledges that there are no longer any underdogs in football and emphasises that the strength of a national team reflects the quality of its local league.

"Consider the teams we faced! In the past, everyone could predict the outcomes against Ghana, but football has completely evolved.

"Today, every country boasts talented players, both in their domestic leagues and abroad. Take Sudan, for example - their league may not be top-tier, but their national team is excelling, even leading their World Cup qualification group ahead of Senegal. This shows how competitive football has become across the board.

"This applies to other countries as well, not just Ghana. Everyone knows how to play football now, so you must prepare thoroughly, just as you would when facing any of the top teams."

Ghana opened their qualifiers with a 1-0 defeat against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium before drawing 1-1 with Niger.

The Black Stars were hoping to return to winning ways against Sudan in a doubleheader by were held to a goalless scoreline at the Accra Sports Stadium before losing 2-0 in the return leg.