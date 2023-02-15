GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Stars: Fatawu Dauda lauds Chris Hughton's appointment

Published on: 15 February 2023
Fatawu Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has hailed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for naming Chris Hughton as the new coach of the senior men’s national team.

Fatawu, who has represented Ghana at four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is confident the Irish man can steer the Black Stars to glory.

The former Ashanti Gold goalie believes the GFA made the right choice.

He said: “The FA has done well giving the job to Chris. He is a nice man. I don’t know him but I have watched him from afar, what he did in the EPL and other teams. I think we should support him and then all of us will achieve and we will get what we want for the country

