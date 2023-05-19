Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo to miss rest of season due to injury

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a shin injury that he sustained prior to their match against Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil revealed ahead of their match against Manchester United this weekend that the player has undergone a successful surgery which will make him unavailable until next season.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in January, has made an impression, appearing in 11 Premier League games. He scored his first goal against Leeds United just a few weeks ago, demonstrating his excellent skill and potential.

O'Neil expressed confidence about Semenyo's rehabilitation, wishing for a "speedy recovery" that would allow the young striker to take part in preseason training.

However, the precise timing for his comeback is unknown because it will be determined by the rate of his recuperation and rehabilitation.

"Antoine has had surgery, so he will be out until next season. We're hopeful that he returns and can have a decent spell with the team before the season starts, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers," said O'Neil.