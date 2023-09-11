Black Stars forward Jonathan Sowah dazzles with dance moves

New Black Stars forward Jonathan Sowah showed his dance moves as part of his initiation into the team.

In a video, the former Danbort FC forward impressed his senior colleagues with his energetic dance moves, displaying some captivating "Asorkpo" moves while receiving cheers and applause from his teammates.

Sowah, who currently plays for reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC, has been in outstanding form for the Yellow and Mauves.

His impressive performances earned him a debut call-up to the Black Stars in August. The former beach soccer player was included in Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for the crucial 2023 African Cup of Nations qualification match against the Central African Republic.

Sowah's arrival at Medeama during the second half of the previous season proved to be a success story. He contributed with 12 goals, playing a pivotal role in Medeama's achievement of their first Ghana Premier League title in June.

Notably, he was the lone goal scorer in a game against Nigeria's Remo Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium, securing Medeama's advancement to the next stage of the CAF Champions League qualifiers in August.

Although he did not feature in the game against the Central African Republic, Sowah is expected to have the opportunity to showcase his skills on Tuesday, September 12, when Ghana face Liberia in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.