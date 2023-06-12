Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer aims to end Ghana’s trophy drought

Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has expressed his strong desire to help the Ghana national team end the country's trophy drought.

The four-time African champions last lifted a major trophy in 1982.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Königsdörffer expressed his sadness about Ghana's prolonged trophy drought, stating, "It's sad that Ghana as a country, we have not won a trophy in 40 years."

He emphasised that the current Black Stars squad is determined to change this narrative and will give their best in the next tournament.

"The whole squad here wants to change that, we want to win a new trophy, but we can only do that together," Königsdörffer affirmed.

Recognising his young age, he acknowledged the importance of the experienced players and mentioned that he wants to play a significant role in the team's quest for success.

However, he understands the need to wait for the right time to make a bigger impact, stating, "I want to do my best, but I know I cannot improve right now."

Königsdörffer, who plays for SV Hamburg, received a late call-up for Ghana's crucial qualifier against Madagascar on June 18.