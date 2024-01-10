Black Stars given needed financial support to excel at AFCON 2023— Sports Ministry 

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Charles Amofa says the Black Stars of Ghana have received the needed support from his outfit as they embark on their journey to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This assurance was echoed by key figures present at the farewell dinner, including Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo, Vice President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, and Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Sports Minister.

The farewell event served as a powerful demonstration of unity and determination, symbolizing not only the aspirations of the nation but also the explicit mandate for the teamâ€”to break Ghana's more than 40-year trophy drought in the AFCON.

Charles Amofa, speaking to Peace FM as reported by Footballghana.com, affirmed, "We will notice the team went to residential camping in Kumasi; everything that the government or the Ministry needs to give the team was put in place. Camp was very quiet, and everything went on very fine. What we are looking for is to give them support so that they go and be victorious in Ivory Coast."

As the Black Stars gear up for the AFCON challenge, the financial motivation and unwavering support from the government and the Ministry serve as crucial elements fueling their determination to clinch victory in Ivory Coast.