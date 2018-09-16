GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Stars goalie Richard Ofori adjudged man of the match after Maritzburg's draw with Bidvest Wits

Published on: 16 September 2018
Richard Ofori Goalkeeper of Maritzburg Utd

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori picked up the man of the match award after his excellent showing helped his side Maritzburg United earn a vital home point against Bidvest Wits in the South African top-flight league on Sunday. 

The former Wa All Stars FC shot-stopper earned himself the Most Valuable Player accolade after single-handedly denying the league-leading BV Wits.

Series of game-changing saves by the Ghanaian import rescued a point for the team of choice at home to the inspired visitors.

Maritzburg United stay rooted at the bottom of the PSL log with 5 points but have 2 games in hand after making a slow start to their 2018/19 domestic campaign.

This is Richard Ofori’s second clean sheet in the PSL as he looks to emulate last year’s monstrous form.

