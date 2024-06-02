Black Stars goalkeeper Fredrick Asare to join Asante Kotoko for crucial clash against Great Olympics

Black Stars goalkeeper Fredrick Asare will join Asante Kotoko for their Ghana Premier League matchday 32 fixture against Great Olympics on Sunday.

This follows a request by the Porcupine Warriors' management on Saturday.

Asare will travel to Kumasi for the league game on Sunday and then return to the Black Stars camp on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who is Kotoko’s first-choice goalkeeper, is deemed crucial for the important fixture against Olympics.

Although the club could have relied on captain Danlad Ibrahim, coach Prosper Ogum prefers Asare and ensured he will be available after the Black Stars granted their request.

The former Accra Lions shot-stopper is part of Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana will face Mali on Thursday, June 6, before clashing with the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024.