Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott eager to make impact after injury setback

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott expressed his delight at returning to the national team after overcoming injury setbacks that kept him sidelined since June.

Wollacott, who was on the bench during his last call-up in June, faced challenges due to thigh problems, but he successfully recovered last month and has earned a spot in the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros.

"I am happy to be back. It has been a while, and I was struggling with injury, but I feel good now," Wollacott stated. Reflecting on his journey back to the team, he added, "If you remember the last time, it was a difficult journey, so we know what to expect. We have to be prepared and take these games very seriously."

The goalkeeper, who last played for the Black Stars in September 2022, emphasized the team's commitment to securing victories in the upcoming matches.

"I am confident as always. Obviously, the last one didn't go according to plan, but we will rectify this one," he remarked.

Wollacott has faced challenges, including a broken finger before the World Cup in Qatar, leading to his absence from the pitch.

However, he is eager to make a significant impact in the upcoming games against Madagascar and Comoros.

The goalkeeper hopes to secure a starting position and contribute to the team's success in these crucial World Cup qualifiers.