Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott makes injury comeback in friendly for Charlton Athletic

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has made a successful return to action after being sidelined with an injury since November.

He played for the Charlton Athletic U-21 team in a friendly match on Tuesday, participating in the entire game as his side emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth U-21 in a behind-closed-doors encounter.

Wollacott suffered a broken finger before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which prevented him from being considered for a place on the Ghana Black Stars squad.

Despite being in strong contention for the starting goalkeeping position, the injury kept him from making his World Cup debut.

Wollacott played an integral role in helping the Black Stars qualify for the tournament for the fourth time, making critical saves during the final eliminator against Nigeria in Abuja.

The 26-year-old Bristol native is now working towards full recovery and reclaiming his spot on the first team.