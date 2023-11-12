Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi pays tribute to late friend Raphael Dwamena

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has paid a heartfelt tribute to his childhood friend, Raphael Dwamena, who tragically collapsed and passed away during a football match in Albania on Saturday, November 11.

Both Ati-Zigi and Dwamena commenced their football journeys at the RedBull Academy Ghana, which is now known as WAFA. They later transferred to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, where they continued their careers.

Dwamena, who was playing for Egnatia at the time, suddenly collapsed during the match and, despite being rushed to the hospital, could not be saved.

While the tragic incident unfolded, Ati-Zigi was on the field representing FC St. Gallen in a Swiss Super League match against FC Winterthur.

Ati-Zigi took to Instagram to express his grief and pay tribute to his friend, posting, "THIS WAS FOR YOU BROTHER RIP BROTHER."

View this post on Instagram

In the Swiss Super League match, St. Gallen fought back from a goal down to secure a 4-2 victory over FC Winterthur.

Remo Arnold opened the scoring for the visitors, but Chadrac Akolo scored twice in the 20th and 22nd minutes to give the home team the lead. Julian Moos added a third for St. Gallen in the 29th minute, ending the first half with a 3-1 advantage.

Akolo completed his hat-trick in the 46th minute, while Sayfallah Ltaief scored to make it 4-2.

This touching tribute from Lawrence Ati-Zigi to his late friend Raphael Dwamena illustrates the deep bond shared between childhood companions who pursued their dreams in the world of football.