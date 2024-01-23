Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori urges Africans to prioritise AFCON amid European criticism

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has encouraged fellow Africans not to be overly concerned about the opinions of Europeans regarding the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ofori's remarks come amid concerns that European clubs may not be giving due respect to the AFCON tournament.

The issue gained attention recently when Egypt's star player, Mohamed Salah, faced criticism for his decision to return to Liverpool for injury recovery during the AFCON. The move prompted questions about Salah's commitment to both the tournament and the national team, leading to clarifications from his agent.

In response to these concerns, Ofori emphasised the importance of Africans supporting and prioritising their own tournament.

He stated, “We must all support it as Africans, and then we raise our game, and then we make sure our tournament becomes successful and beautiful. That’s the most important thing. What a European nation thinks or whatever they are showing or doing or whatever, it’s not our problem. The problem for Africans is that we must focus on our game.”

Meanwhile, Ghana faced disappointment as they failed to advance to the next stage of the 2023 AFCON, recording two draws and a loss in their games. This marks an unwanted record of bowing out of two consecutive AFCON tournaments for the Black Stars.