Black Stars goalkeeper trainer Fatau Dauda confident of 2026 World Cupqualification

Ghana's national team goalkeeper trainer, Fatau Dauda, has expressed strong confidence in the Black Stars' ability to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Dauda emphasised the team's determination and the significance of their performance for many Ghanaians who dream of attending the global event.

"As Kudus would say, their visa is in our hands, so we are doing our best to achieve success. It may take time, but we are working towards it," Dauda stated, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming matches, he added, "The games we have played are behind us; the upcoming games are crucial. We are hopeful that we will come out victorious in the matches ahead."

Currently, Ghana sits second in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 9 points from four matches. The team faces four more crucial games to solidify their place in the tournament.

The Black Stars began their qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar, followed by a 1-0 loss to Comoros. They bounced back with a 2-1 win against Mali in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 triumph over the Central African Republic, showcasing their determination and resilience on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As the qualifiers progress, the Black Stars are fully aware that their destiny lies in their hands, and they are committed to making Ghana proud by securing a spot in the prestigious tournament.