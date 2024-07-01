Black Stars goalkeeper trainer Fatau Dauda praises head coach Otto Addo

Fatau Dauda, the goalkeeper trainer for the Black Stars, has heaped praise on head coach Otto Addo for his exceptional managerial skills and coaching prowess.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper was appointed as part of Addo's backroom staff when the latter assumed the head coach role on a permanent basis.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Dauda highlighted Addo's ability to ensure cohesion within the technical team, emphasizing his strength in both coaching and management.

"We are trying our best to make things happen because things should be better but it takes time. The games we played are over, the games ahead are very important. He [Otto Addo] always wants to share ideas with the technical team. He always makes sure we align with each otherâ€¦he’s a manager, he knows how to manage players, not only coaching,” Fatau Dauda said.

Since Otto Addo's reappointment as the head coach of the Black Stars, he has successfully revitalized the national team.

His leadership has been instrumental in securing victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, significantly boosting Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars' recent form under Addo's guidance reflects his effective management and strategic approach, providing a solid foundation for the team's future endeavors.