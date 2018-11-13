Black Stars goalkeepers' coach Richard Kingson insists they don’t invite players base on public opinion

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer Richard Kingson has descended heavily on critics who believe the Ayew brothers call-ups into the team was due to pressure from the public.

The duo last played for the Black Stars in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

They were supposed to be in the squad for the return leg in Brazzaville but they opted out of the squad following an injury to Andre with Jordan also suffering from stomach complications ahead of the trip.

But the Ayews are now back into the team’s fold due to their impressive performance in the ongoing campaign at the various clubs.

Despite the criticisms, the former Blackpool shot-stopper feels the duo now deserve a recall into the squad and that has nothing to do with any external pressure being imposed on them in doing so as purported by some quarters.

“We [Black Stars technical handlers] don’t invite Players base on what People Say. We have a criteria of inviting players to the National Team and I think this time they [Jordan and Andre Ayew] deserve this call-ups, “Kingston told Kumasi-based Hello FM

He added: “l am happy Dede And Jordan are back into the Black Stars and I personally believe they deserve to be in the National Team and I am hoping they put up a good performance to raise the image of the team.”