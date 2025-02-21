Black Stars has declined 'MASSIVELY' since my exit, says former assistant coach George Boateng

Former Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, has blamed the poor decision-making of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), saying the team's decline has worsened since his exit.

After Black Stars' substandard performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast, the GFA dissolved the technical team led by Chris Hughton.

Speaking in an interview on SuperSport's Soccer Africa, Boateng attributed the team’s struggles in recent times to a lack of continuity, emphasizing that the success of the national team relies heavily on this crucial aspect.

"I am a very strong believer in continuity. I said it straight after the tournament [2023 AFCON] and also in the media that as disappointing as it is, the federation has to analyze it."

The 49-year-old who was part of the technical staff believes that the GFA failed to analyze the team’s mistakes and make necessary changes after the tournament.

"You have to go in-depth to see where the mistakes were in terms of management, players and staff and then you replace those who were not competent enough; whether being it the playing body, staff member or technical team.

"You then rebuild on that but I am not too sure if that has been done after the Africa Cup of Nations because you can see that after I left we have now had a bigger slide because at least when I was there, we qualified and we were unlucky not to get out of the group stage," he added.

The woes of the Black Stars were deepened after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades.

Meanwhile, the team will regroup for the Matchday five and six games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.