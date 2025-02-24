Black Stars has no leaders - Sam Johnson

Former Ghana defender, Sam Johnson has criticized the current playing body for the senior national team, saying there are no leaders in the team.

His criticisms come after the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The four-time African champions finished at the bottom of its group with three points after six games played during the qualifiers.

This means for the first time in two decades, the Black Stars will not compete in the AFCON tournament which is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco later in December.

Reacting to the team's substandard performances, the former Hearts of Oak and FenerbahÃ§e SK defender criticized the team, adding that there are no leaders.

"The Black Stars have captains but no leaders," he told Sporty FM.

Despite their failure to qualify for the AFCON, the Black Stars will turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with games against Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games in March.