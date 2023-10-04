Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton names squad for Mexico, USA friendlies with Andre Ayew omitted

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has selected a squad of twenty-three players for the upcoming International friendly matches against Mexico and the United States of America this month.

Tariq Lamptey, the Brighton and Hive Albion defender, has earned his spot back in the squad thanks to his impressive performance in the current season in England.

He overcame a challenging season last year, marked by injuries that kept him sidelined for nearly six months.

Also, making a return is deputy captain Thomas Teye Partey, who was unable to participate in the qualifier against the Central African Republic due to injury.

Missing from the list is the captain Andre Ayew. The reasons for his omission remain unknown, while Medeama SC left-back Abdul Fatawu Hamidu retains his place, making him the only home-based player invited.

The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte on October 14, followed by a match against the United States of America on October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hughton's strategy includes using these two friendlies as a crucial part of the team's preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for November and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Below is the full list: