Black Stars head coach Otto Addo visits Jerome Opoku in Turkey

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has visited Ghana defender Jerome Opoku in Turkey.

In a notice by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), it noted that the coach dropped by at Turkish Super Lig side, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir, to check up on the centre-back.

The visit comes after coach Otto Addo also made personal visits to Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku, reinforcing his relationship with two key players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March.

This comes amid rumours of Otto Addo losing the dressing room, with reports suggesting some senior figures were not in sync with the head coach.

Partey, who has been captain for much of Addo's second tenure, was notably absent from Ghana's recent qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

There were claims that Partey, despite making himself available, had turned down an invitation, citing a non-existent injury, which caused a rift with the coach.

Otto Addo, determined to guide the Black Stars toward success following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, is making a concerted effort to restore unity within the squad.

It is understood that the Black Stars coach will hold other engagements with some other players before announcing his squad for the games against Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers in March.