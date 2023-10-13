Black Stars hold final training ahead of international friendly clash with Mexico

Black Stars, are set for their international friendly encounter against Mexico as coach Chris Hughton led them on Friday for their final training session in the United States of America, where the much-anticipated match is set to take place.

This international friendly match is scheduled to occur on Saturday, October 14, 2023, with the Bank of America Stadium serving as the venue for this exciting clash between Ghana and the Mexican national team. The Black Stars have been diligently preparing for the encounter, fine-tuning their skills and strategies to put up a strong performance.

A total of 22 players participated in the final training session, with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey stepping up as the captain in the absence of Andre Dede Ayew, who was not included in the squad for these friendly games. The training session was conducted at the Charlotte FC facility, where the team put in the hard work necessary to face their Mexican counterparts.

The Black Stars' international friendly journey continues beyond the Mexico match. Following their duel with Mexico, Ghana is scheduled to face off against the US Soccer team on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. This match will take place at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, adding to the excitement of the team's American tour.