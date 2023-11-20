GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Stars hold first training in Moroni ahead of Comoros clash

Published on: 20 November 2023
The Black Stars held their first training session in Moroni on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Comoros. 

The team arrived in the Comorian capital on Saturday after beating Madagascar 1-0 in Kumasi on Friday.

Coach Chris Hughton led the team through rigorous drills and some ball work as they wind up from the exertions of the Madagascar game.

The four-time African champions will be hoping to make it two wins out of two games when they engage Comoros on Tuesday.

The Island nation opened their qualifying campaign with a 4-2 victory over the Central African Republic on the same day.

The last time the two teams met, Comoros shocked Ghana with a 3-2 victory at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Black Stars have been to the World Cup four times, with the recent one being in Qatar, where they were eliminated from the group stage.

 

