Black Stars hold first training session in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia

The Black Stars of Ghana have begun training ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

The senior national team players started arriving on Tuesday with training beginning on Wednesday in Kenya.

The team had originally planned to kick start preparations on Tuesday, but with only ten players arriving, the team's plans had to be changed.

Chaotic travel arrangements meant players who had finished playing their league matches on Saturday - three days before the camp were supposed to have arrived before Tuesday but failed to make it on time.

The team in Kenya for the first day of training included the Ayew brothers, captain Asamoah Gyan, Emmanuel Boteng, Richard Ofori and John Boye.

Christian Atsu, first time invitee Majeed Ashimeru and Kassim Nuhu were also present on Wednesday.

All 20-invited players called up for the match with exception of Kwadwo Asamoah, who has been excused through injury, will converge in the Eastern African nation before leaving for Addis Ababa for the games on Sunday.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his two assistants, Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu as well as technical cordinator Stephen Appiah, Goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingston and the other members left Accra for Kenya on Monday evening arriving in Kenya later than expected.

Below is the squad-list:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders:

Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)