Black Stars is now a disgrace - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has waded into the poor performance of the Black Stars, demanding a change in the technical team.

The senior national team has experienced a sharp decline in recent years.

Having failed to progress from the group stage of the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments in Cameroon and Ivory Coast respectively, Ghana for the first time in two decades failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON under Otto Addo.

The four-time African champions recorded three defeats and three draws. The team finished at the bottom of its group with just three points.

Following a visit of the Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams to Manhyia Palace on Friday, February 14, Otumfuo expressed his displeasure about the team's poor performances.

According to him, there should be a change in the technical handlers.

“The Black Stars is now a disgrace," he said. "Get the team a good technical team to man it.

"It is not in good form currently, breaking people’s hearts always. They exited the last tournament quite earlier than expected."

Additionally, Otumfuo called for the selection of committed players for the team.

“The right players must be called in. I have told them at Kotoko that good players must be allowed to play not those with some form of affiliation.”

Despite failing to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, the Black Stars will regroup for the Matchday five and six games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.