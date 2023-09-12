GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Stars: "It's a great honor for me to be captain"- Alexander Djiku 

Published on: 12 September 2023
Black Stars: "It's a great honor for me to be captain"- Alexander Djiku 

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku is honored to have captained the Black Stars for the first time in an international friendly against Liberia.

Djiku was named captain in Tuesday's game at the Accra Sports Stadium with the Ayew brothers on the bench.

The Black Stars secured a 3-1 win against Liberia with goals from Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew.

Djiku who played for almost an hour before substituted was happy to captain the team.

"Congrat’s to the team for this victory 💪🏽🙏🏽It's a great honor for me to be captain", the Fenerbache defender shared in a post.

 

Djiku who made his debut for Ghana in 2020 in an international friendly under former coach Charles Kwabla Akunnor has gone onto become one of the key plyers.

 

